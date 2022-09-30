Johnstown man enters plea in drug raid

Sep. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in relation to a raid on a Johnstown home earlier this year.

Perry E. Leach, 45, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Monday.

Leach was arrested in January along with Sean C. Denike, 46, when they were found with two children and allegedly in possession of illegal substances by agents from the Cambria County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Denike's case is pending in Cambria County court.

According to authorities, agents allegedly seized 18 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $5,000 and 10 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $1,000. Also allegedly found during the raid were morphine sulfate tablets, drug paraphernalia and nearly $10,000 cash.

Leach will be sentenced on Oct. 27.