Johnstown man enters plea for false reports after stabbing

Jan. 5—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation Wednesday after entering a guilty plea to making false reports to law enforcement.

David Lawrence, 36, was accused of stabbing a woman with a knife and blaming someone else in October.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to a criminal complaint, police were sent to an Oakhurst Homes apartment for a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

At the time of the incident, police said that when they arrived, they found the woman bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the lower left abdomen. The woman was then transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she had surgery.

According to the criminal complaint, Lawrence reportedly said the woman had gone to a playground trying to break up a fight involving a group of young males when she was stabbed. He then said that they were sitting on the bed when he noticed the woman was bleeding and used rags and duct tape to stop the bleeding.

The complaint said that police had found blood in the bedroom on rags and on bedding — and that no blood had been found in any other part of the residence or leading from the playground.

Police reviewed security video, but found no evidence of a fight or a stabbing at the playground.

Lawrence allegedly then said he had accidentally stabbed the woman while they were eating in bed, the complaint said.