Johnstown man enters plea in flee attempt

May 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a plea in Cambria County Court on Tuesday where he was accused of fleeing from police as they attempted to arrest him on warrants.

Jacob Carl Dalton, 38, also entered a guilty plea to failure to register with SORNA, the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act on a separate charge before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Tuesday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Dalton, who was wanted by two counties on warrants, was detained by police in March as he walked down Maple Avenue at Dellwood Street in the city, was handcuffed and was taken to the Public Safety Building.

As he was being escorted to the building, Dalton allegedly ran down the sidewalk and onto Market Street, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Dalton was nearly hit by a car when he allegedly ran out into traffic near the Somerset Trust Co. Bank building.

An officer then deployed a Taser to stop Dalton and he was taken to the Public Safety Building.

An officer suffered knee abrasions and a right hand injury during the chase.

As part of his plea, Dalton agreed to pay $122.38 in restitution to the officer.

Dalton will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on July 18.