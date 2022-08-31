Johnstown man enters third-degree murder plea in January 2021 shooting death

Aug. 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A former Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County Court on Wednesday for the shooting death of a man who attempted to rob him last year in his home and whose body was found days later in Indiana County.

Dionte Demond Jones, 29, entered a guilty plea to charge of murder in the third degree before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in the Jan. 18, 2021, shooting death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27.

District Attorney Greg Neugebaur said the sentence agreed upon in the plea deal is six to 16 years in prison with four years probation.

Jones will be sentenced on Oct.3. Judges are not bound by the terms of a plea agreement in sentencing.

Jones had been facing a charge of criminal homicide. If he had been convicted, the charge would carry a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Murder in the third degree carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in a state correctional institution.

Neugebauer told the court that Green had been shot in a robbery/drug deal gone wrong in Jones' C Street home in the city and then had been missing for several days.

Green's body was found on Jan. 21, 2021, in a culvert along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township by a PennDOT worker.

Green died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Neugebauer said that the commonwealth is satisfied with the plea, adding that Jones acknowledged his wrongdoing and that justice was served.

Jones' attorney, Domenic Pietropalolo of Pittsburgh, said that his client is remorseful for his actions last January but not just toward Green and Green's family but the impact that the incident had on his own life.

"It's a very unfortunate situation that was just tragic for all involved," Pietropalolo said. "The result of a lot of poor decisions and we wish obviously you know, things could've been different."