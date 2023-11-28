Johnstown man enters vehicles stealing gun, constable's badge, police say

Nov. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of stealing money, credit cards, electronic equipment and other items from 37 vehicles in four municipalities, authorities said.

Tyrone Corley, 35, of the 600 block of Forest Avenue, was ordered to trial following a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township.

The West Hills Regional Police Department and police from Upper Yoder and Richland townships filed charges stemming from alleged thefts from March through August.

Police arrested Corley at his home with the help of an Apple AirTag that was attached to a wallet he allegedly stole.

"Law enforcement had received multiple reports over several months of vehicle break-ins during the nighttime," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. He urged drivers to keep vehicles locked.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by West Hills Regional Police, Corley allegedly entered vehicles on Cub Drive, Julia Drive, Edward and Mable streets and Mary Drive in March, April and May, making off with money, gift cards, wallets and bank cards.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by Richland police, doorbell cameras and video surveillance allegedly showed Corley entering unlocked vehicles on Providence, Elsie, Jordan and Claythorne drives, making off with a Lenovo laptop, wallet, jewelry and money.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by Upper Yoder police, video surveillance allegedly captured Corley prowling at night on Bantel, Tiffany, Columbia and Elim streets; Pocahontas Drive; and Robinson and Mowery avenues.

He allegedly entered unlocked vehicles on Bantel, Columbia and Tiffany streets, and Pocachontas Drive, and allegedly stole a Diamondback .380-caliber handgun, wallets, money, debit cards and a Pennsylvania state constable badge valued at $130.

Police used a warrant to search Corley's home, where they allegedly recovered the stolen wallet with the Apple AirTag.

Corley allegedly prowled neighborhoods in his girlfriend's BMW.

Corley is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.