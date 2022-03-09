Johnstown man faces charges in connection with December shooting in Kernville

Mar. 9—A Johnstown man has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly shooting an individual he claimed was a burglar.

Robert Lee Irving's preliminary hearing is set for April 13.

Irving, 30, reportedly told police he was walking home when he received a video notification that somebody was inside his residence on Dec. 10, according to a report by WJAC-TV.

Irving stated he then saw a man exiting the rear door, which led to him firing two shots from a .22, hitting the person once in the left leg.

However, per WJAC, while the victim was found near the rear door, the shell casings were outside the front of the residence in the city's Kernville neighborhood.

Johnstown Police Department reviewed the footage and noted that the victim did not match the description of the person in the video. WJAC reported that investigators said the victim believed he was "cutting through a vacant lot" when Irving allegedly shot him.

The alleged victim received medical treatment at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

