Johnstown man faces trial, accused of shooting man during family dispute

Sep. 22—A Johnstown man will head to Cambria County court, accused of shooting a man in the thigh during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Hassan Jalal Abdel Butcher, 40, of the 1400 block of Mary Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

According to a criminal complaint, Butcher was arguing with a family member in the 1100 block of Kegg Avenue, at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14 when he allegedly pulled out a Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot the man in the thigh.

The victim drove himself to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment, police said.

Police Sgt. David Pollino called the shooting an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Butcher was charged with aggravate assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is free on bond.