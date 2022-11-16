Johnstown man faces trial, accused of sending child-sex video to Gettysburg woman

Nov. 16—A Johnstown man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of filming a sex act with a child and sending the cellphone video to a woman in Gettysburg who then called police, authorities said.

Effiei Michael Bazan, 31, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, waived his right a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, sending the case to court.

According to state police, Bazan and a woman met online using a group chatting application. They exchanged phone numbers on Sept. 23 and began communicating via text message.

On Sept. 30, Bazan reportedly told the woman that he had sex with a 5-year-old girl in his care, but said it wasn't his fault because the child made him do it, troopers said.

Bazan allegedly sent the woman a short video of the incident.

Troopers allege that Bazan sent the woman an obscene photo of himself and also sent images of child pornography to online users.

He was charged with sexual abuse of children.

Bazan is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $150,000 percentage bond.