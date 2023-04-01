Johnstown man fires shots from stolen gun near Oakhurst Homes, police say

Apr. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of firing rounds from a stolen handgun near Oakhurst Homes and then running from police who later arrested him on a warrant, authorities said.

City police charged Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 20, of the 200 block of Davis Street and Oakhurst Homes, with multiple firearm and drug violations.

He also is charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension.

According to a complaint affidavit, police responded to a report of shots fired shots near Oakhurst Homes on March 4.

No injuries were reported.

A Johnstown officer checking the area found the roadway at Millard Place and Jean Avenue closed because of downed power lines.

A silver sedan with two men wearing ski masks also found the road closed and hurriedly reversed the vehicle, striking a utility pole and fence on Mallard Place, police said.

Hinton climbed out of the vehicle and when police tried to detain him, he bolted up Millard Place, then onto Stone Street, the affidavit said.

Police allegedly recovered a 9mm Glock 17 with an extended magazine containing 23 live rounds of ball ammunition and hollow point ammunition that was reported stolen to state police at the Indiana barracks. Police also seized $325 in U.S. currency, pills and marijuana, the affidavit said.

Hinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $500,000 bond.

The car's driver, Eli Raymond Mitchell Herdman, 20, also faces drug and weapons charges.

Herdman is awaiting trial while being held in Cambria County Prison on $100,000 percentage bond.