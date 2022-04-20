Johnstown man gets 20 years in prison for re-sentencing in 2018 fatal shooting

Glenn Priest is sworn in before pleading guilty to involuntarily manslaughter leading to the death of Jesse Moffitt in May of 2018. Priest was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Licking County judge handed a Johnstown man a 20-year prison sentence for a 2018 shooting death during a re-sentencing hearing last week.

Glenn J. Priest, 33, of Johnstown, in February 2019 pleaded guilty to one count each involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A firearm specification was attached to the felonious assault charge, which carries a three-year prison sentence.

More: Johnstown man gets 20 years in shooting death of Jesse Moffitt, Sr.

Assistant Licking County Prosecutor Cliff Murphy said Newark police were dispatched to Hancock Street on May 11, 2018 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Murphy said police found 48-year-old Jesse Moffitt deceased. Witnesses told police Moffitt went to the address to get a friend's cellphone and while there, he and another person got into a verbal argument, he said.

During that argument, Murphy said, Priest came upstairs from the basement, shot and killed Moffitt before fleeing in a gold pickup truck. The following day, Murphy said, Priest got into a road rage incident with another victim, and shot toward him with the same firearm used to kill Moffitt.

On May 13, 2018, Murphy said Priest was taken into custody in Newark and admitted to killing Moffitt.

Licking County court records show an appeals case filed by Priest's attorney was affirmed in part and reversed in part. The case was returned to Licking County Common Pleas Court for re-sentencing in September.

On April 13, Judge Thomas Marcelain imposed a prison term of 20 years during a re-sentencing hearing. He granted Priest 276 days of credit for time served in jail. Upon release from prison, Priest will be required to complete five years of post-release control.

More: Newark man faces more charges in murder, I-70 shooting

More: Homicide victim loved family, food, fast cars

Story continues

Moffitt's son, Jesse Moffitt Jr., during a 2019 court hearing told Priest he would never understand what he took from their family nor the pain he caused.

"Regardless of what anyone thinks of my father, he was still a person," he said. "...You killed him. You're a coward."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Johnstown man gets 20 years in prison for re-sentencing in 2018 fatal shooting