Johnstown man heads to trial accused of robbing two Goodwill students

May 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was on the run for nearly three months until a Cambria County sheriff's deputy tracked him to a playground on Park Avenue where he was arrested with drugs and a handgun, authorities said.

Gary Keith Hill, 19, will now stand trial for robbing two students from Goodwill Industries at gunpoint on Feb. 3.

Hill, of Grove Avenue and Beatrice Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a complaint affidavit, Hill followed the two students from Goodwill Industries on Central Avenue to the Smoke n' Skills convenience store during their break time.

Hill then followed them back to Goodwill, where he allegedly pulled a handgun and said, "Give me everything you got."

He made off with an Apple iPhone 13.

The students identified Hill from a Facebook photo where he used the name "Woo Shiesty," the affidavit said.

City police charged Hill with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and aggravated assault.

A sheriff's deputy and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Hill on April 19 after a foot chase near a playground area on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

"Anytime you're attempting to bring a suspect into custody, it can be dangerous," Sheriff Don Robertson said.

Authorities seized a loaded Beretta semi-automatic handgun reported stolen in Nanty Glo and a clear plastic baggie containing 10 pink pills labeled "K56," which were believed to be oxycodone, the affidavit said.

Hill is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $100,000 percentage bond.