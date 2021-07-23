Johnstown man held for trial in shooting death of wife

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read

Jul. 23—EBENSBURG — Chad Busch admitted to the shooting death of his wife inside their West End home in April, according to courtroom testimony by a Johnstown police detective on Thursday.

Busch, 31, of the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, was ordered to stand trial for the April 26 murder of Tiffany Busch after a two-hour preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin of Johnstown.

Tiffany Busch died after being shot in the face.

Busch, wearing a red prison jumpsuit, a mask and with his hair tied back into a bun, sat beside his attorney, Michael Worgul, of Pittsburgh.

Assistant District Attorneys Erin Dominick and Matthew Gribler called four witnesses to testify.

Johnstown police Detective Mark Britton said he interviewed Busch two times after the shooting, and the man gave several versions of what happened. During the last interview, Busch confessed, Britton said.

"I said, 'Just be honest and tell the truth,' " Britton testified. "Mr. Busch said he shot his wife."

Tiffany Bush died from a 9mm gunshot wound to the right side of the face. The shot was fired at close range.

Chad Busch allegedly initially said his wife had shot herself.

Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist from ForensicDX in Windber, said the autopsy told a different story.

Tiffany Busch had blood splatter on the palm of her right hand, showing that she could not have been holding a gun, Whaley said.

"Blood can't splatter on the palm of the right hand when you're holding something in that hand," he testified.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was homicide.

Johnstown police Officer Joshua Pavlosky was first to arrive at the scene, but was unable to get a coherent statement from Busch, who was with two children.

"He seemed confused and was holding a youg child," Pavlosky said. "He wasn't clear on what happened.

"I went right upstairs," the officer said. "I could see a massive amount of blood on the floor."

Tiffany Busch lay on the floor with a handgun beside her. She had no pulse, he said.

Pavlosky said he secured the crime scene until EMS, city detectives and state police arrived to gather evidence.

Chad Busch is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison.

The shooting death was Johnstown's first homicide of 2021 and the county's second.

