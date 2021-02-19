Johnstown man indicted on drug charges in federal court

Feb. 19—A Johnstown resident has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a substance containing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced.

The two-count Indictment named Troy Jamal Jones, 33, as the sole defendant.

According to the indictment presented to the court, Jones was found to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or both. Under the federal guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The FBI conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.