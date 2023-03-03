Johnstown man in jail, charged with shooting motorist

Mar. 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday in connection with the November shooting of a motorist on Oak Street in the Hornerstown section of the city, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Shaquille Rivera, 29, of the 500 block of Oak Street, with five counts of aggravated assault, six counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were on a call at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 27, 2022, when a man came running into the emergency room entrance stating his girlfriend had been shot.

Police went into the parking lot and found the victim Tequayla Wormsley with gunshot wounds to the right leg and right arm.

The man told police he was riding in a vehicle with three children and Wormsley was at the wheel. They stopped in the 500 block of Oak Street to adjust a seat belt when Rivera came out of the house and fired at the vehicle, striking Wormsley two times, the affidavit said.

The man called 911 who instructed them to drive to the emergency room.

Wormsley told police Rivera had texted her numerous times and had been threatening her about a vehicle they co-owned.

Rivera was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after the judge denied bond.