Johnstown man jailed, accused of knife assault

Apr. 4—A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of slashing his neighbor in the wrist, authorities said.

City police charged David Herring Jr., 50, of the 100 block of Arthur Street, with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to an Arthur Street apartment at 2:26 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing.

A man said that Herring, who is his neighbor, slashed his right wrist with a knife, the affidavit said.

A security camera inside the apartment captured an image of Herring, police said.

When police spoke with Herring, he allegedly denied being inside his neighbor's apartment. Police showed Herring the security photo and took him into custody, the affidavit said.

Herring was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.