Johnstown man jailed in alleged assault of juvenile, police say

Jun. 28—A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in May, authorities said.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Zachary Kinkead Jr., 23, of the 100 block of Wilshire Boulevard, with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and obscene materials disseminated to minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, Kinkead allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl on May 1 after texting her and sending her an obscene Snapchat video.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview with the girl was conducted at the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Kinkead was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $40,000.