Johnstown man jailed for car break-ins, police said

Sep. 6—A Johnstown man was jailed on Aug. 29, accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in the southern part of Cambria County, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

Police charged Tyrone Corley, 36, with numerous counts of theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling a night time.

Police arrested Corley after executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Forest Avenue.

Corley was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.

"Law enforcement had received multiple reports over several months of vehicle break-ins during the night time," Neugebauer said.

Mostly unlocked vehicles were targeted, he said.

"Multiple agencies worked together to gather information from residents and other sources to build a case against Mr. Corley," Neugebauer said.

Police from Richland and Upper Yoder townships, West Hills and Geistown Borough were involved in the investigation along county detectives and the FBI.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles.

"It is a simple step that you can take to avoid being targeted for theft," he said. "It is much easier for a person to gain access to an unlocked vehicle undetected."