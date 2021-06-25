Johnstown man jailed after domestic dispute

Jun. 25—A Johnstown man was jailed on Wednesday, accused of pointing a firearm at a woman during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

City police charged Jason James Ressler, 30, of the 300 block of Dorothy Avenue, with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, Ressler allegedly pointed a firearm at the woman at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday and then pushed her to the ground. Ressler fled the house before police arrived.

He was picked up later and arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.

Ressler's criminal history shows guilty pleas in Cambria County court to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.