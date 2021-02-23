Johnstown man jailed in DUI crash

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fluctuated and Asian stocks looked set to slip as investors mulled comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and growth that spurred swings in stocks and bonds Tuesday. Australian stocks retreated, while futures dipped in Hong Kong. S&P 500 contracts pointed lower after the benchmark reversed losses to close in the green. Powell signaled the Fed was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the economy. Airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns outperformed, while the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 closed lower despite a late rally. Japanese traders return after a holiday.Treasuries were volatile, with 10-year yields initially rising before fading to close around 1.34%. Treasury futures swung in Asia trading Wednesday after a Financial Times report on reduced vaccine effectiveness against new coronavirus variants. The dollar was steady against its major peers.As Powell reassured investors on stimulus, he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdowns in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending."Investors need not doubt that what we are experiencing is a classic cyclical upswing: economic growth contracted last year, the cause of that contraction is now being resolved, and that allows growth (and earnings) to expand, supporting risk assets," wrote Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.Nevertheless, money market traders have pulled forward their rate hike expectations since the start of this year, and now see the Fed raising interest rates a quarter point by the middle of 2023.Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token's rally. Oil dipped in New York as technical indicators signaled prices are due for a pullback following a strong rally this month.Some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% on Tuesday.Hang Seng futures lost 0.4%.Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro bought $1.2150.The yen was at 105.22 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4583 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was down 2bps at 1.34% Tuesday.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $61.30 a barrel.Gold was steady around $1,807 an ounce.