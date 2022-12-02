Johnstown man jailed for indecent assault of child

Dec. 2—A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of offering candy to a girl for sexual favors in Richland Township, authorities said.

Cambria County Detective Bureau charged Anthony William Drummond, 38, of the 800 block of Leisure Avenue, with indecent assault and indecent exposure.

According to a complaint affidavit, Drummond allegedly assaulted a child over two years. On separate occasions, Drummond gave the girl Jolly Ranchers candy and offered her games from GameStop on Town Center Drive in Richland Township for her cooperation.

Charges were filed after an interview with the child was conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, in Richland Township.

Drummond was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.