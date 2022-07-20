Johnstown man pleads guilty after theft from employer

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court Wednesday, accused of stealing funds from his employer earlier this year.

James Russell Miller Jr., 40, entered a guilty plea to theft by failure to make required deposit of funds before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Wednesday.

According to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler, on June 9, 2021, the owner of D&J's Beer and Tobacco in Richland Township contacted police after he had evidence of Miller stealing money.

According to a criminal complaint, the owner allegedly had video of Miller stealing money. Police said he used returns and canceled sales to steal the funds.

Gribler said that the amount stolen could be between $18,000 and $25,000, but Miller disputes that it could be up to $25,000.

Miller will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20 with a restitution hearing being held on Sept. 15.