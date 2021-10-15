Johnstown man who police say had drugs and children in SUV held for trial

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Oct. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol while having four children in this vehicle, authorities said.

Jonathan T. Mason-Snesrud, 34, of the 300 block of Ebensburg Road, was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint, police found Mason-Snesrud asleep behind the wheel of a Ford Explorer parked at Dollar General on Main Street on Aug. 6.

Police said four children younger than 10 were in the SUV.

Police woke Mason-Snesrud, who told them he was caring for the children because their mother was in jail and that he was just tired.

Mason-Snesrud was placed in handcuffs. As they were placing him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, he ran away, but was caught before getting far, the complaint said.

Police said they found three stamp bags of heroin inside his cellphone case. Police said they took Mason-SneSrud to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, but he refused a blood test.

He was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension and several traffic violations.

Mason-Snesrud is free on bond.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU-UK talks, fishing threat kick Brexit back into high gear

    The Brexit brawl kicked into high gear Friday on sticking points over Northern Ireland and French fishing, coming almost a year after a deal on a free trade agreement was supposed to have officially sealed the separation between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The top Brexit negotiators from both sides entered talks again, with troublesome trade issues in Northern Ireland taking center stage. Making matters worse, fish might also be pushed onto the menu, with French fishermen more vocal about blocking ports for what they see as British duplicitousness in refusing to grant them all the fishing licenses they want.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The defense gets smacked down twice in one day

    Attorneys for the Theranos founder tried - and failed - to ban the reporter John Carreyrou from the trial. Plus: jurors are eyeing the exits.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • 2 St. Petersburg mothers were killed within a week — by the same man, police say

    ST. PETERSBURG — In the spring, two mothers were shot and killed within a week of each other. Soon after the first murder on March 30 of K’Mia Simmons, St. Petersburg police arrested Tyron Jackasal, 21. But the second murder of Emily Grot on April 4 remained unsolved — until Wednesday. Once again, the investigation pointed detectives to Jackasal, according to arrest documents. He now faces a ...

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Colstrip man denied for emergency surgery in Montana and finds care in Wyoming

    Colstrip man denied for emergency surgery in Montana and finds care in Wyoming

  • ACSO: Teens who started Goose Fire near Eagle identified

    Detectives with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) identified four teenagers who they say are responsible for starting a grass fire with fireworks last week.

  • A Singaporean man was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis

    Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.

  • Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

    A former Louisiana State Police trooper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal charge in the 2019 video recorded beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs. Jacob Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop. Brown’s September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in custody.

  • Search on for missing 5-year-old boy in Lincoln

    Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.