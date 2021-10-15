Johnstown man who police say had drugs and children in SUV held for trial

Oct. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol while having four children in this vehicle, authorities said.

Jonathan T. Mason-Snesrud, 34, of the 300 block of Ebensburg Road, was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint, police found Mason-Snesrud asleep behind the wheel of a Ford Explorer parked at Dollar General on Main Street on Aug. 6.

Police said four children younger than 10 were in the SUV.

Police woke Mason-Snesrud, who told them he was caring for the children because their mother was in jail and that he was just tired.

Mason-Snesrud was placed in handcuffs. As they were placing him in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, he ran away, but was caught before getting far, the complaint said.

Police said they found three stamp bags of heroin inside his cellphone case. Police said they took Mason-SneSrud to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, but he refused a blood test.

He was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension and several traffic violations.

Mason-Snesrud is free on bond.