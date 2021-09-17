Johnstown man sentenced to 12 to 35 years in 2019 beating death

Sep. 17—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced to 12 to 35 years in prison Wednesday after entering a guilty plea in connection with a 2019 fatal beating in the city's Moxham neighborhood.

Darwin Goodwin, 50, pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide in the October 2019 death of Thomas Winston, 66, in Winston's Grove Avenue apartment, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a press release.

President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III handed down the sentence in Cambria County court.

Winston had been found beaten to death in his home on Oct. 18, 2019 — with "numerous pieces of a toilet tank lid" found on and under his body, police reported — after his daughter called police for a welfare check when she was unable to make contact with him. He died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to an autopsy performed Oct. 19, 2019, by forensic pathologist Dr. Kevin Whaley at ForensicDX in Windber.

Neugebauer said his office is pleased with the plea and sentencing.

"While nothing can bring back their loved one, it is our hope that the family and friends of Mr. Winston can begin to find some closure," Neugebauer said.

Neugebauer said a tip from a resident helped in the solving of the case.

"This case is a perfect example of how a piece of information, no matter how small, that someone knows and shares with law enforcement can lead to convictions of offenders, and justice for victims," he said. "We thank and applaud the citizen who told investigators what they knew, and encourage anyone with information on any crime to come forward and share that information with law enforcement."

Neugebauer said that help is still needed on a still-open homicide case.

Cambria County Crime Stoppers has offered up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Messiah Rhodes, 29, who was found shot to death on Aug. 15 in a parked car on Lunen Street in Moxham.

Anyone with information can contact the Johnstown Police Department by texting "JPD" to 847411, calling 814-539-0889 or calling the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number 814-472-2100. Callers may remain anonymous.