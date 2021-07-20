Johnstown man sentenced in 2020 Brownstown, Southmont burglaries

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County Court for July 2020 break-ins of houses and vehicles in Southmont and Brownstown boroughs.

Gary Austin Blough, 19, was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in the Cambria County Prison by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein for the incident.

When issuing the sentence, Bernstein said she took into consideration Blough's extensive juvenile record and his "lack of respect for other people's things."

Blough, who was represented by attorney Gary Vitko, was charged for the incident along with Bryce Alexander Sarver, 19, and Keylan Antonio Moore, 20, for allegedly entering unlocked houses and vehicles in Southmont and Brownstown boroughs and making off with money, purses and stereo equipment. The trio also drove around with a stolen 2019 Ford Ecosport, police said.

Police said that the three men allegedly entered an unlocked residence in the 100 block of Gilbert Street, in Brownstown, and stole a key ring that was later found on the grass outside.

The men allegedly entered an unlocked 2016 Honda SUV in the 100 block of Jade Street, in Brownstown, taking a woman's purse containing $230 cash and bank cards that police later found in the 100 block of Kartes Street, Brownstown.

At the time, police said they also recovered a second purse taken from an unlocked residence in the 100 block of Jade Street.

The trio also is accused of stealing a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV that had the key left inside and electronic equipment from an unlocked 2016 Toyota Rav4, according to police.

Blough was also ordered to pay $6,616.84 joint restitution to the victims.