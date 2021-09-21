Johnstown man sentenced in 2020 dispute

Sep. 21—EBENSBURG — A Lower Yoder Township man was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Tuesday to house arrest following a domestic dispute involving children in September 2020.

Michael Aaron Toth, 29, was sentenced by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to 180 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring and 5 years of probation.

According to police at the time of the incident, Toth had been accused of pulling out a gun and threatening an alleged victim during a custody issue when two young children were present.

When asked by Kiniry what prompted the incident, Toth said a disagreement occurred between Toth and relatives.

Toth's attorney, Joseph Sutton, noted that Toth has avoided contact with the relatives to avoid further conflict and that Toth currently maintains two jobs and is focused on his family.

Kiniry told Toth he needed to "grow up" and could not continue this behavior before handing down his sentence.

"There's a way to handle these situations and a way not to handle these situations and this is a way how not to handle it," Kiniry said.