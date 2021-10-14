Johnstown man sentenced in 2020 shooting incidents

Oct. 14—EBENSBURG. — A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday for his involvement in two 2020 shootings.

Terrell Jackson Branche, 19, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person and carrying firearms without a license in July. He was sentenced to a minimum of three years and four months, to a maximum of seven years in prison and a maximum of two years probation, by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to police, at the time of the incident, Branche and Dashawn McKoy, 19, were arrested for a Sept. 3, 2020, shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Branche was also arrested for an incident involving gunfire on Daniel Street in Johnstown's Oakhurst section that resulted in no injuries.