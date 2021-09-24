Johnstown man sentenced on animal cruelty charges

Sep. 24—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man is to not own any animals as part of his sentence on cruelty charges in Cambria County court.

Robert Todd Wissinger, 51, entered a plea to two counts of animal cruelty Thursday before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and also was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Police found four dead cats and two emaciated dogs last March inside a Dale Borough home littered with animal feces and smelling of urine.

According to a criminal complaint, Beverley J. Webb, 55, stored her belongings at the home in the 100 block of Hummel Street and also left dogs and cats unattended.

The property owners said they found two small dogs — both thin, hungry and covered with feces. Johnstown Fire Department provided a police officer with protective clothing due to the "horrible conditions" inside the residence.

Once inside, police found nine live cats and four dead cats in a crate and animal feces throughout the living room, the complaint said.

Wissinger arrived at the residence and told police that he was helping Webb care for the animals, but he did not own them.

One of the property owners said he was unable to contact the woman who owned the animals because she is homeless, the complaint said.

Webb was sentenced on Sept. 7 by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry, to a minimum of six months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days in prison after entering a plea on charges of cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.