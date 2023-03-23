Johnstown man sentenced for beating Dublin man to death in his home

William Finnegan, 41, of Johnstown, faces a minimum eight years in prison for the December 2020 beating death of Seth Hadala, 40, at Hadala's Dublin home.

Both men had been drinking the night 41-year-old William Finnegan beat 40-year-old Seth Hadala to death at Hadala's home in Dublin, according to Franklin County prosecutors.

Finnegan, a Johnstown resident, avoided a murder trial last month by pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh sentenced Finnegan to a minimum prison term of eight years, at the recommendation of both prosecutors and Finnegan's defense attorney.

If Finnegan misbehaves while in prison, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections can extend his prison term up to four more years.

Seth Hadala, 40, who was killed in his Dublin home on Dec. 28, 2020.

According to prosecutors, Finnegan and his girlfriend were visiting overnight on Dec. 28, 2020 at Hadala's home in the 6000 block of Kendall Ridge Boulevard. Sometime before 5:30 a.m., prosecutors said Hadala allegedly made a comment to Finnegan’s girlfriend that angered Finnegan.

Finnegan confronted Hadala, knocking Hadala to the floor during a fight and striking him repeatedly in the head until he went unconscious, prosecutors said. The most serious injury was to Hadala's throat, which prosecutors said Finnegan crushed, according to a Franklin County Coroner's Office autopsy that ruled the death a homicide and cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The Dispatch could not immediately find out what Hadala allegedly said or even the nature of the alleged comment.

Finnegan remained at the scene when Dublin police were called to the home and arrested him.

Finnegan apologized in court Thursday for his actions, saying Hadala was a friend of his.

McIntosh said Thursday that he believes Finnegan is sincerely remorseful, and that Finnegan was not thinking clearly and reacted impulsively, leading to Hadala's death.

"That's something you're going to have to live with," McIntosh said. "(Hadala) will never have the opportunity to see his son grow up."

In addition to his son, Roman, Hadala is survived by his parents, Susan and Walter S. Hadala Jr., his brother, W. Stephen (Diane) Hadala, and other family members, according to his obituary.

