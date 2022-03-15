Johnstown man sentenced for burglary, disposing gun

Mar. 15—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced to serve jail time and will be paroled in Cambria County court on Tuesday for one 2021 burglary and disposing of a weapon used in another.

Andre Hinton, 20, entered guilty pleas to receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, possessing instruments of a crime and tampering with physical evidence before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Jan. 27 and was sentenced to a total of six to 23 months in the Cambria County Prison.

The sentence was made consecutive to other sentences he is serving and he will be paroled on the charges with credit for time served. He will continue to be held in the Cambria County Prison due to a probation violation.

On Feb. 24, 2021, three men later identified as Anthony John Petak, Joseph Camut III, 18, and Hinton, were accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store in East Conemaugh Borough. The trio entered the store various times between Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 and were accused of stealing 10 cartons of cigarettes and two cellphones, authorities said.

A surveillance video reportedly shows two people entering the office, grabbing two Tracfones and 10 cartons of cigarettes and handing the merchandise to a third person, who stuffs them under a jersey and leaves the store, according to a criminal complaint.

The three people allegedly returned to the store the following day, but found the office door locked. They tried to get in but were unable to break the lock, the complaint said.

Police said that on March 3, 2021, Petak and Camut called for a taxi to take them from 315 Oak St. in East Conemaugh to Building 23 at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown around 4 a.m., and when the cab arrived, one of the men opened the passenger side door, pointed a handgun and said, "Give me all your money or I will shoot, dude," according to a criminal complaint.

The second person pointed a handgun through the windshield before the driver handed over the money and the two men fled, police said.

No one was injured when the taxi driver pulled out a handgun and fired one round, the complaint said.

Cambria County 911 had the suspects' location "pinged" when they made the call to the taxi company. The location was in the woods behind Bon Air in Conemaugh Township, but the two men were not there.

Police viewed video from the cab that showed the driver being hit on the head with a gun barrel. The video also showed one of the men pulling the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned twice, the complaint said.

The two later turned themselves in to police.

Hinton was later charged in that incident when he allegedly admitted he picked up the weapon used in the cab robbery and later sold it for $700.

Petak will be required to pay $27 restitution to Johnstown Yellow Cab along with Camut and Hinton; $1,000 to Church of the Transfiguration along with Camut; and $18,221.29 to Gallagher Bassett Services Inc. along with Camut.

Police alleged that Petak and Camut were also involved in other burglaries in the same time frame.

Petak entered guilty pleas to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, robbery and burglary before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Feb.1 and was sentenced on March 1 to 1 to 7 years in prison with credit for time served and 7 years probation.

Camut's case is currently pending in Cambria County court.