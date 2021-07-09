Johnstown man sentenced in check-cashing scheme

Jul. 9—A Johnstown man was sentenced Thursday in Cambria County Court for running a check-cashing scheme from a Richland Township hotel room in June 2020.

Raheem Akeem Brantley, 35, of the 600 block of Iolite Avenue, was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on forgery charges.

He had pleaded guilty in May.

Bernstein ordered a drug and alcohol assessment on Brantley and noted that, after looking at his past, she would like to help address his drug issues to see if that would help keep him out of the correctional system.

When police arrested Brantley in 2020 on a warrant from Allegheny County while he was staying at Holiday Inn Express on Scalp Avenue, they discovered an open shoe box containing numerous printed checks in various names, fictitious driver's licenses, a computer and printer along with seven grams of heroin.

At the time, Police also seized 41 printed checks with various names and gift cards and found a rubber stamp with the name Active Movement LLC and blank checks from a Mercedes sedan in the parking lot.

The name Active Movement LLC was stamped on two checks used at Walmart in Town Centre Drive. The first check was declined. The second check was approved for $717.27 and was later determined to be a forgery, police said at the time.

Brantley was also ordered to pay $3,464.52 in restitution and court costs.