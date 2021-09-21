Johnstown man sentenced in child assault case

Sep. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Tuesday for assaulting a boy.

Ian Robert Anderson, 26, was sentenced to 1 to 2 years confinement and 3 years probation by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children after pleading no contest.

According to Northern Cambria Borough police at the time of the incident, Anderson assaulted the boy inside a Cherry Ridge Terrace residence in July 2016.

A criminal complaint said that a relative called police after she found the boy covered with bruises. The child said that Anderson hit him with his fist and a belt and locked him in a closet.

Anderson told Kiniry that he had "baby" brothers and sisters that he loved — and that he loved this child and did not ever think he would be in court for something like that.

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said: "Mr. Anderson says he loves kids, but I think his actions speak louder than words."

Kiniry noted that "usually" when someone makes a mistake he apologizes.

"This wasn't a one-time mistake," Kiniry said, addressing Anderson.