Johnstown man sentenced in January chase that led to police weapon being discharged

Jul. 7—A Johnstown man who pleaded guilty to a home break-in that turned into a chase — leading to several damaged vehicles and an attempted escape into the Conemaugh River — was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County Court.

Jaymir Kahlek Hall-Huger, 28, was sentenced to 111/2 to 23 months months in jail and five years probation by President Judge Norman J. Krumenacker III.

During the January incident, a Johnstown police officer discharged his weapon, a matter that was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer previously said.

Chief Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer praised the efforts of the District Attorney's Office, which was represented by First Assistant Heath Long in the matter, for "getting down to the facts of the case."

The incident occurred at the 500 block of Woodvale Avenue, where police were originally sent on a reported "forced entry involving a firearm." The incident turned into a pursuit just after midnight near Clinton Street and Gautier Mill, according to Cambria County 911.

Several parked vehicles were damaged, and a vehicle driven by the defendant became stuck on railroad tracks, police said. Hall-Huger then jumped into the Conemaugh River and ended up being rescued by Johnstown Fire Department, 911 officials said at the time.

Hall-Huger entered a guilty plea in the case in May and also will pay $11,541.44 in fines and restitution.