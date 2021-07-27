Johnstown man sentenced in Moxham shooting

Jul. 27—A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday for a 2020 Moxham shooting that damaged a house and vehicles along Coleman Avenue with gunfire.

Tymir McDuffie, 18, was sentenced to 14 years of state probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to police at the time of the incident, McDuffie had picked up a firearm from the porch of an abandon residence and fired the weapon on Coleman Avenue.

Police said they found bullet holes in one residence and several cars. No injuries were reported.

McDuffie, who was 17 at the time of the incident, told the court that since then, he completed school and obtained a job at a plastics factory so that he would be able to pay his restitution.

He added that he has been trying to "fix himself" and was going to try to go to trade school.

Krumenacker noted that he was "a little mixed" on McDuffie's sentencing as the guidelines require him to be sent to a state facility for a year, but he acknowledged McDuffie's efforts and age.

"I'm going to give you a chance," he said.

Krumenacker explained that he sentenced below the guidelines due to McDuffie's age, the fact that he completed school and has a job, but said he will send him to state prison if he has another gun charge.

"I'm telling you upfront, if I see you again, I'm sending you to state prison," Krumenacker said to McDuffie.

"You're not messing with any firearms here."

McDuffie was also ordered to pay $10,217.64 in restitution and court costs.