Johnstown man sentenced in November burglary

Jul. 20—A Johnstown man, who was one of four charged in a November break-in of an area business, was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court.

Brady Evan Erwin, 21, was sentenced to 12-24 months in the Cambria County Prison by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein for the incident in which Erwin, Gerald L. Drake, 19; Aliah Friend, 19; and Sarah Hutson, 19, were charged with breaking into a business in the city's West End and vandalizing several vehicles that were in storage and stealing tool boxes, power tools, kitchen appliances, Christmas decorations and other items, authorities said.

Police said that the four allegedly entered the business through a rear garage door, and they found several vehicles had been spray painted with graffiti.

The group fled when police arrived, but were later caught at a Fairfield Avenue residence.

Erwin was also ordered to pay $2,776.02 in restitution in the case.