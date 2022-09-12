Johnstown man sentenced to probation after plea to corruption of minors

Sep. 12—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court Monday after he was accused of sending an underaged girl inappropriate pictures through Snapchat.

Gavin Robert Muscatello, 20, entered a guilty plea to corruption of minors in July in the 2021 incident before Judge David J. Tulowitzki and was sentenced to 12 months probation and is required to attend the Day Reporting Center as a part of his probation.

According to Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt, at the time of his plea, Muscatello was messaging a 14-year-old girl through Snapchat and sent the girl material that she described as not being appropriate for a young teen to receive.

Muscatello then attempted to arrange a meeting with the girl through the app, Aurandt said.

Shane Austin Musselman, 24, was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison and up to 24 months of probation by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry in January after he entered a guilty plea in September 2021 to unlawful contact with a minor in the same incident.

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.