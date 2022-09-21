Johnstown man sentenced for robbery

Sep. 21—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced to state prison Wednesday on robbery charges.

Gary Keith Hill, 19, entered a guilty plea to robbery last month and was sentenced to 36 to 120 months in a state correctional institute by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Hill was accused of robbing two students earlier this year.

According to an affidavit, on Feb. 3, Hill followed two students from Goodwill Industries on Central Avenue to the Smoke n' Skills convenience store during their break time and then followed them back to Goodwill, where he allegedly pulled a handgun and said, "Give me everything you got."

He made off with an Apple iPhone 13.

Hill was identified by the students from a Facebook photo, the affidavit said.

Hill was apprehended by a sheriff's deputy and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force on April 19 after a foot chase near a playground area on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

Authorities reported seizing a loaded Beretta semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in Nanty Glo and a clear plastic baggie containing 10 pink pills labeled "K56," which were believed to be oxycodone, the affidavit said.