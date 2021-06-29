Johnstown man sentenced for sexual assault of mentally disabled person

Jun. 29—A former employee of a Nanty Glo adult assisted-living facility was sentenced in Cambria County Court on Monday to 21/2 to 5 years in prison for the sexual assault of a resident at the home.

Bernie Allen Stein, 31, of Johnstown, had been convicted of assaulting a mentally disabled person in November 2018 at the facility.

Judge David J. Tulowitzki sentenced Stein to 30 to 60 months in prison for aggravated indecent assault, a concurrent 3 to 6 months for neglect of care and a mandatory three-year post-release probation sentence due to the sexual nature of his crime.

Stein will receive credit for time already served.

As part of the sentence, Stein will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.

Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said that an assessment concluded that Stein was not a sexually violent predator. She said prosecutors "would like to see him get sexual offender treatment."

"Mr. Stein was in his 20s when the incident allegedly occurred. He does have small children at home. He does provide for his family," Paul Joseph Eckenrode, Stein's attorney, told the judge, adding that Stein's family has been supportive throughout the legal process and that Stein is "eager" to get back to them.