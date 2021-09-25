Johnstown man sentenced after threatening woman

Sep. 25—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man connected to two missing-persons cases was sentenced in Cambria County court on Friday after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a third woman earlier this year.

Brian Giles, 45, entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 16 months in prison and three years of probation.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman reported that she was being harassed and threatened by Giles because he had blamed her for another incident at that time.

The victim said that on April 29, she was at the CamTran bus terminal downtown when she was approached by Giles and threats were made, the criminal complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, Giles approached the victim again at the bus station on May 5 and stated, "I'm going to kill you."

The victim believed her life might be in danger and decided to file charges, according to the criminal complaint.

In December, Jilly Todaro, 43, went missing from the apartment she shared in the 500 block of Franklin Street with then-boyfriend Giles. Numerous searches have been conducted on the home. Giles served time in Cambria County Prison after being charged with assaulting Todaro a day before she went missing.

The incident came just two years after Giles' wife, Nancy, 40, went missing and was later found dead and buried on a hillside near the Stone Bridge in Johnstown.

Nancy Giles was reported missing in October 2018 after she reportedly walked away from the couple's residence and never returned.

Her skeletal remains were found in May 2019, buried about two feet deep along a trail on the Inclined Plane hillside near Roosevelt Boulevard above downtown Johnstown, by a man using a metal detector. The death was ruled a homicide.

No charges have been filed in the Todaro or Nancy Giles disappearances.