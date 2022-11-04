Johnstown man shot, killed by police after high-speed chase on U.S. 22

Nov. 4—NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. — A Johnstown man led a high-speed police chase for about 30 miles on Thursday afternoon and was "non-compliant" before he was shot and killed by state troopers, a state police spokesman said.

More details of the interaction that culminated in the death of Krysten Pretlor, 35, will be released, possibly on Friday, said Trooper Stephen Limani, of the Greensburg state police barracks.

"The officers attempted to apprehend the suspect who was in possession of a firearm," state police said in a press release late Thursday night. "During their encounter with the suspect, officers discharged their weapons and the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

Pretlor on Thursday fled the scene of a domestic violence incident in Richland Township before officers could apprehend him and charge him with aggravated assault, according to police.

Johnstown police later found his white car in Dale Borough and a chase began, said Richland Township police Sgt. Jason Shuman. Pretlor reportedly drove back through Richland Township and eventually reached U.S. Route 22.

Local police fell back and allowed state troopers from Indiana and Greensburg to continue the pursuit. The troopers chased Pretlor west along a busy Route 22 at speeds that exceeded 100 mph, Limani said.

Pretlor attempted to loop around and travel east on Route 22, but a state police vehicle engaged Pretlor's car from behind in a maneuver meant to slow him down and swipe him off course, Limani said.

Pretlor's car came to a stop at the intersection of Route 22 and Stone Jug Road near New Alexandria, Westmoreland County, where the interaction occurred that resulted in his death. The Westmoreland County district attorney and coroner were investigating at the scene late Thursday evening.

U.S. Route 22's westbound lanes were shut down between Blairsville and New Alexandria for several hours on Thursday afternoon as a result of the chase. Traffic was detoured along Route 217 and back to Route 22 before entering Latrobe. The road was still closed as of 8 p.m. Thursday.