Johnstown man to spend life in prison without parole for murder conviction

Oct. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A former Johnstown man convicted of first-degree murder was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in Cambria County court.

John E. Hoffman, 53, was convicted on Oct. 13 of aggravated assault and robbery as well as the murder charge in the beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74, which occurred almost two years ago.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years' incarceration on the aggravated assault charges as well as a minimum of 6 years and a maximum of 12 years' incarceration on the robbery charge by Judge David J. Tulowitzki. The sentences will be served concurrently.

During his sentencing, Hoffman addressed Profazier's son, Russell Profazier, and told him he did not kill his father.

"I did not kill your dad, Russ," he said. "You know I wouldn't do that."

Tuesday, Hoffman was also sentenced on charges of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person in a separate case.

Matthew Dombrosky, who represented Hoffman along with Richard Corcoran, addressed the court and noted that he believed additional incarceration on those charges was unnecessary due to the lengthy sentence of the homicide charge.

Hoffman was sentenced to 2 years' probation on the charges that are to be served consecutively or if he were to ever be released from prison.