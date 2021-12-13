Johnstown man to stand trial in 2020 incident

Dec. 13—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man will stand trial, accused of firing an AR-15 rifle at his ex-girlfriend and her two children.

George Javelle Smith, 46, was set to enter a plea Monday before Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III when he decided to pursue his right to a trial before a jury of his peers.

According to Smith's attorney, Chief Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer, Smith was to enter a plea of two counts of reckless endangerment with a proposed 23 months probationary sentence.

Schaffer said that Smith is "banking on witnesses not showing" to testify at the trial.

Smith said that he knows he did not "aggravated assault anyone," which is why he wants to take the case to trial.

The trial is set for March.

The Johnstown man was arrested in August on a warrant issued after the Nov. 10, 2020, incident.

City police said they were called to a report of shots fired on that date in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Court, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said that a woman told police that she saw Smith, her ex-boyfriend, enter through a sliding glass door.

He then allegedly started screaming, pulled a firearm from behind his back and placed it to her face, then forced her into the living room, knocked her to the floor, slapped her in the face and took her cellphone, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Smith, at some point, left the residence, and the woman locked the door. She said she then heard five to 10 shots fired. Two children, ages 3 and 6, were inside the residence at the time.

Police reportedly found a stolen AR-15 rifle and shell casings on the sidewalk.