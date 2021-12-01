Johnstown man waives bribery, assault case to court

Dec. 1—JOHNSTOWN — A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of assaulting police officers and EMS personnel following a traffic stop, in which he allegedly attempted to bribe an officer by waiving a $100 bill in his face, authorities said.

Ryley Zaccheaus Custer, 21, of the 100 block of C Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price of Johnstown.

City police charged Custer with five counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Police also charged him with bribery, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, Custer was a passenger in a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck seen traveling up the curb along Ohio Street near Central Avenue at 1:29 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Police stopped the truck and questioned the driver and Custer. Custer allegedly pulled out his wallet and waived a $100 bill at the officer, the complaint said.

Police said Custer refused to provide identification, and when asked to step out of the truck, began struggling with police and allegedly struck an officer in the face.

Custer suffered a head injury when the officer pulled him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, the complaint said.

Custer attempted to punch a medic before he was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street. At the hospital, Custer allegedly punched a nurse in the face and threatened to kill hospital staff, the complaint said.

Police seized drug paraphernalia found near the passenger seat of the pickup truck. Custer is free on bond.