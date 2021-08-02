Johnstown man waives case to court, admitting he tried to run down two men fishing

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read

Aug. 2—A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, admitting that he tried to run over two men who were fishing near the boat dock at Hinckston Run Road in East Taylor Township, authorities allege.

Joshua Robert Laughard, 38, of the 2600 block of William Penn Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.

According to a criminal complaint filed by East Taylor Township police, two men said they were fishing near the boat dock on July 11 when Laughard accosted them.

Laughard allegedly used racial slurs that the two men said they ignored.

One man said he pulled his fishing pole out of the water and was walking to his Dodge pickup truck when Laughard struck him from behind, the complaint said.

The two men said they were near the pickup when Laughard allegedly drove his Buick into the truck.

The two men ran around the other side of the truck to protect themselves when Laughard spun the Buick around, kicking up stones and drove toward them, but missed and struck the truck, the complaint said.

The Buick hit the truck three times.

One of the men retrieved a .40 caliber handgun and fired at the vehicle's tires as Laughard sped away.

Police later responded to Laughard's home for a reported gunshot wound.

He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

At the hospital, Laughard reportedly told police that he struck one of the men with a pole and tried to run both of them over, the complaint said.

Laughard was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, attempted aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, possessing instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and related charges.

Laughard is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $200,000 percentage bond.

