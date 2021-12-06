Johnstown man waives preliminary hearing, heads to trial accused of having AK-47 in vehicle

Dec. 6—VINCO — A Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court on weapons charges, accused of riding around with an AK-47 and a pistol in a vehicle with three friends, authorities said.

Trevonn Hancock, 24, of the 500 block of Wood Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.

According to a criminal complaint, police in East Conemaugh Borough on Aug. 16 stopped a silver Jeep driven by Aaron Findley, 25, in the 100 block of Second Street, for not having the headlights on.

Hancock, Romeo Trexler, 21, and Jashon Gordon, 21, were passengers. Borough police seized an AK-47 that was wrapped in a jacket and a Taurus 9mm pistol found in the trunk, the complaint said.

All four face weapons-related charges.

Findley, Tresler, and Hancock are in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, awaiting trial. Gordon is free on bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.