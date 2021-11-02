Johnstown police ask for help in finding man they say robbed Moxham store

Nov. 2—Johnstown police are asking the public's help in finding the man who robbed a Moxham store on Thursday, taking $10,000 at gunpoint.

City police detectives said Calvin Wright, 35, of the 100 block of Dupont Street, walked into the Smoke'n Skills store at the corner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street just after midnight.

Wright allegedly walked to the counter, pulled a handgun and cocked the hammer, demanding money from the cashier. Wright fled with the money bag.

Wright, who is also known at "Money," was charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm, theft and receiving stolen property.

The cashier said that Wright was a regular customer.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100 or text the keyword JPD and your tip to 847411.