Johnstown police: Bus driver pushed autistic child

Mar. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown bus driver is accused of shoving a child with severe autism on a special needs bus.

Johnstown police filed simple assault charges Friday against 73-year-old Christopher Ilg, of Johnstown, saying he pushed the 6-year-old while a Greater Johnstown guidance counselor was trying to escort him to his seat.

Ilg has been suspended from his job, his employer told The Tribune-Democrat on Monday.

The incident occurred Thursday outside Johnstown Elementary School after the bus driver refused to allow the non-verbal student onto the bus, Johnstown police Officer Donald Hess Jr. wrote in an affidavit filed before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.

According to witnesses, Ilg didn't want the first-grader on his bus because he "got the other kids worked up" and didn't "listen and follow the rules," Hess wrote.

Greater Johnstown staff said the child was "sobbing" during the incident.

Hess, a school resource officer, said he spoke to two guidance counselors, including one who said she spoke with the driver and attempted to assist the child onto the bus.

The counselor said she "caught the child (when he was pushed) or he would have fallen off the bus onto the concrete curb/sidewalk," he wrote.

Efforts to reach Ilg for comment Monday were unsuccessful. Ilg did not appear to have a listed telephone number.

Hess said he reviewed security footage of exterior cameras and shared a copy of the school's incident report with the driver's employer, McIlwain Bus Lines.

The bus company positively identified the bus driver as Ilg, and police indicated the employee would be terminated.

But McIlwain Bus Lines' President Tim McIlwain said the employee is currently suspended from the job while the investigation plays out.

McIlwain said the incident occurred after the bus driver "asked for assistance" and that based on statements by other adults who witnessed the incident, "we believe the driver will be fully exonerated."

Story continues

"The driver has been suspended due to charges being filed by Johnstown Police Department. However, we are certain there is more to this story and hope the JPD will continue to investigate. We believe the driver will be fully exonerated as other adults who witnessed the event also deny the allegations," McIlwain said.

Charges, which include misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment, were filed after speaking with the child's father, Hess said.

Court documents show Ilg was being notified by summons of the charges. An arraignment for Ilg is scheduled for May 1.