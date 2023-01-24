Johnstown police, Cambria DA seek help in finding individual connected with Moxham fatal shooting

Jan. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Johnstown Police Department and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual caught on camera near the scene of Monday's homicide in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

Police released images captured on cameras in the area of the shooting.

If anyone can identify this person, contact police at the nonemergency number (814-472-2100) and ask to speak to Detective Sgt. Cory Adams.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the keyword JPD to 847411. Add a space, then type information and send.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.