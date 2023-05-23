Johnstown police: Child found wandering alone without shoes

May 23—A Johnstown woman was charged with child endangerment after a neighbor found her 3-year-old daughter wandering on Pine and Messenger streets alone and without shoes, authorities said.

City police police charged Jessica Louise Figueroa, 41, of the 200 block of Messenger Street, on Saturday with one felony count of child endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, after the neighbor found the child, police went to Figueroa's Messenger Street home and found the door wide open with children asleep inside.

Figueroa was asleep upstairs and was unaware the child was missing.

Police contacted Cambria County Children and Youth Services. The children were given to family members.

Police said it was the second time the child was found wandering the streets alone. The first time was on May 15 when the girl was found alone on a street in the Hornerstown section of the city.

Figueroa was arraigned Saturday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnow- skiTD.