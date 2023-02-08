Johnstown police identify, charge alleged suspect in Moxham murder

Feb. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police have identified and filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager connected to the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing criminal homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

Authorities identified the alleged suspect through multiple witness statements and video surveillance, police said.

Cogdell allegedly shot 41-year-old Marvin Price multiple times. Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees pronounced Price dead at the scene.

