Johnstown police identify, charge suspect in Moxham murder

Feb. 9—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

Authorities successfully identified the suspect through multiple witness statements and video surveillance, police said.

Cogdell allegedly shot 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown, multiple times in the 600 block of Park Avenue, although the motive is unknown.

When police arrived around 2 p.m., they discovered Price in his vehicle near St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees pronounced Price dead at the scene.

Cogdell was not in police custody as of Wednesday night.

In a related matter, law enforcement have charged Price's wife, Lexus C. Simms, 26, with a felony count of hindering apprehension or prosecution because she allegedly concealed or destroyed evidence and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence.

Johnstown police report that Simms tampered with a cellphone at the scene that allegedly belonged to Cogdell.

Authorities have arrested Simms on a warrant in Washington, D.C., and she's scheduled to be transported back to Johnstown for a preliminary arraignment.

Both cases will be heard by District Judge Kevin J. Price, of Johnstown.